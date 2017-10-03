Halifax creates panel on commemorating Cornwallis, honouring Indigenous past
A black sheet is prepared to cover the statue of Edward Cornwallis as activists protest in Cornwallis Park in Halifax on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 3:09PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Calling it a step toward reconciliation, Halifax council has launched a special committee to advise the city on the commemoration of its controversial founder, Edward Cornwallis.
Earlier today, regional council voted 15-2 to create the expert committee, and it is expected to choose its members behind closed doors.
Councillor Shawn Cleary says the decision to rethink how the city honours Cornwallis is "historic."
He says he's hopeful this is a step towards rebuilding the municipality's relationship with the Mi'kmaq community.
For some, Halifax's founder may be the product of a bygone era, but he still played an important role establishing the city and serving as governor of Nova Scotia.
But to others, Cornwallis is a symbol of colonial oppression, a man issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people.
The special committee is expected to provide council with advice on what to do with a bronze statue of Cornwallis in downtown Halifax, as well as make recommendations on honouring Mi'kmaq history.
