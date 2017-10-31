Halifax councillor apologizes for using word 'negro' during interview
Halifax Coun. Matt Whitman has apologized for social media posts he admits were inappropriate.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:42PM EDT
HALIFAX - A Halifax councillor is apologizing for a racially offensive word he used during a recent television interview, saying he's sorry if he offended anyone.
In an interview with a local TV station last week, Coun. Matt Whitman used the word "negro."
Whitman stood up at a council meeting Tuesday to apologize to councillors for any embarrassment his comments caused.
He says a social media exchange with a fellow councillor got out of hand, and he never meant to insult, hurt, demean or disparage anyone.
CTV Atlantic interviewed Whitman about an online spat he had with Coun. Shawn Cleary about whether the word "marijuana" is racist, and he said "Mexican" isn't a race, but "negro" is.
The municipality has received at least one official complaint, which Mayor Mike Savage says will be dealt with by council.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Halifax councillor apologizes for using word 'negro' during interview
- Fund established to help find Canadian man missing in Peru
- Couillard urges anti-corruption unit to shed light on Guy Ouellette's arrest
- Drunk man allegedly found unconscious under tree with rifle, balaclava
- 'Pretty devastating': Ottawa flooding damages homes, forces PM to take ATV