

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Two Toronto police officers who were recorded mocking a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome have each pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct before a disciplinary committee.

Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris have entered their pleas at a police tribunal hearing in Toronto.

Sljivo was charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language, while Saris was charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo's comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The charges under the Police Services Act stem from an incident that took place in November of last year, and which the officers have called a "lapse in judgment" in a written apology.

The lawyer representing Francie Munoz and her family has said the comments were made inside a police cruiser after the officers pulled over his clients, and were captured by the vehicle's dashboard camera.

The Munoz family only learned of the comments because they decided to fight the ticket issued at the time and requested the evidence against them.

The family has said Sljivo can be heard describing Munoz as "disfigured" and a "half-person," while Saris is heard laughing and agreeing.

Supporters of the Munoz family have packed the room where Tuesday's hearing is taking place.

Munoz has also filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, arguing the officers' behaviour amounts to discrimination.