GTA to face first blast of heavy snow: Environment Canada
A man is silhouetted from steam from a underground grate as he makes his way through the crisp cold morning in Toronto on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 9:15AM EST
Southern Ontario is in store for a quick bout of heavy snowfall Sunday evening, ahead of what could be the first blast of significant wintry weather this season.
Environment Canada issued a swath of special weather statements for the region on Sunday – including the GTA and Ottawa – as an Arctic cold front swept through and set the stage for more widespread snow on Monday.
The weather agency is cautioning travellers to prepare for “brief heavy snow” along the front on Sunday, which will begin during the afternoon hours. Snow associated with an Alberta clipper system will later blanket the region with more snow to start the work week.
“On Monday, a general snowfall of 5 to 10 cm appears likely,” Environment Canada’s special weather statement for the City of Toronto reads. “Although localized slightly higher amounts are possible, snowfall warnings are not expected (where at least 15 cm would have to fall within 12 hours).”
Eastern Ontario – including Ottawa – can expect a general 8 to 12 cm of snow on Monday, according to Environment Canada.
Although localized areas could see higher amounts of snow, the agency says snowfall warnings are not expected.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Montreal to end controversial pit bull ban
- Public memorial to be held Saturday for Good Samaritan killed in Hamilton
- Canadian Nobel Peace Prize winner urges world to ban nukes
- GTA to face first blast of heavy snow: Environment Canada
- 'No one dies alone': Military family provides comfort and memorial to veteran