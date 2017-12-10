

CTVNews.ca Staff





Southern Ontario is in store for a quick bout of heavy snowfall Sunday evening, ahead of what could be the first blast of significant wintry weather this season.

Environment Canada issued a swath of special weather statements for the region on Sunday – including the GTA and Ottawa – as an Arctic cold front swept through and set the stage for more widespread snow on Monday.

The weather agency is cautioning travellers to prepare for “brief heavy snow” along the front on Sunday, which will begin during the afternoon hours. Snow associated with an Alberta clipper system will later blanket the region with more snow to start the work week.

“On Monday, a general snowfall of 5 to 10 cm appears likely,” Environment Canada’s special weather statement for the City of Toronto reads. “Although localized slightly higher amounts are possible, snowfall warnings are not expected (where at least 15 cm would have to fall within 12 hours).”

Eastern Ontario – including Ottawa – can expect a general 8 to 12 cm of snow on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Although localized areas could see higher amounts of snow, the agency says snowfall warnings are not expected.