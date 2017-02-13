

CTVNews.ca Staff





As more asylum seekers continue to cross the U.S.-Manitoba border, the organization committed to assisting them is asking for help.

According to the RCMP, another seven asylum seekers entered Canada from the U.S. near Emerson, Man., bringing the total number of illegal border crossings over the weekend to 28.

A total of 69 asylum seekers have crossed this year so far.

Rita Chahal, the executive director of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, said the group is trying to help the refugee claimants, but it needs more resources.

"We need right now the resources to staff people to recruit and to work with the clients directly,” she told CTV Winnipeg.

The group is asking for donations, and has received a $33,000 grant from the Winnipeg Foundation, a local charity.

Since the immigration council’s Welcome Place Residence is already at capacity, most of the newer asylum seekers are staying at the Salvation Army and elsewhere in the community.

Many of the dozens of people seeking refuge in Manitoba this year are African migrants who say they are worried they’ll be deported from the U.S. because of President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration and refugee orders.

Asylum seeker Hazim Ismail has made a refugee claim in Canada and is now considered a protected person. He wants Winnipeg to become a sanctuary city, which would mean that migrants who have snuck across the border could seek health care and other services without being prosecuted.

“It’s essentially the city declaring itself where migrants -- anybody -- can access basic services without fear,” he said.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the province and the federal government are discussing options to deal with the refugee claimants.

“My first concern is for the security of Manitobans. But I’m also, of course, concerned for people seeking refuge here,” he said.

With files from CTV Winnipeg and The Canadian Press