

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s frigidly cold in parts of Canada this weekend and the winter weather is expected to continue, with southern Ontario on track to receive an influx of snow on Monday.

Newfoundland is experiencing extreme winds, with Environment Canada issuing wind and blizzard alerts throughout Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.

Ottawa is also feeling the cold, some say the city could break a low-temperature record this weekend.

The mercury in the nation’s capital could dip down past -26 C overnight, feeling like -33 C with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada. The previous record low for March 11 was set in 1984, when the temperature dipped down to -22.7 C.

The frigid temperatures come just weeks after temperatures well above zero caused an early end to skating on the Rideau Canal.

Special weather statement for southern Ontario

Meanwhile, it looks like Ontario’s Wiarton Willie may have gotten it wrong on Groundhog Day, when the furry albino prognosticator predicted an early spring.

A major snowstorm may be headed for southern Ontario on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday warning of a “significant winter storm” that may bring 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to southern Ontario on Monday.

“Snow is forecast to spread into southwestern Ontario during the day Monday, then envelop much of southern Ontario Monday night through Tuesday,” according to the statement from Environment Canada.

“Cold Arctic air already in place over the Great Lakes will ensure it will be a dry, fluffier snow, creating some blowing snow issues as winds pick up during the storm,” the statement goes on.

Windsor, Sarnia, Toronto, London, Niagara Region, Hamilton, Barrie, Waterloo and surrounding areas could be affected, according to the statement.