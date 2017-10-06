

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The heroic groom who was famously pictured jumping into a pond to save a little boy from drowning received an unexpected surprise on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

Clayton and Brittany Cook of Cambridge, Ont. sat down with Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on her popular daytime talk show to discuss the viral photos from their wedding day last month.

The widely shared photos captured by the couple’s wedding photographer show Clayton wearing a soaking wet suit as he helps a young boy out of a pond. The newlyweds were posing for photographs after the ceremony when Clayton noticed the boy struggling in the water.

“His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting,” he told CTV Kitchener last month.

The boy seemed to be okay and walked away with an older sibling, the couple said at the time.

The photos were uploaded to Facebook where they quickly garnered attention from people all over the world, including from a certain famous comedian.

During Wednesday’s taped segment, DeGeneres told the audience that she knew it was just the kind of story she wanted to share as soon as she saw the photos. She even made a light-hearted joke about the boy’s gratitude towards Clayton when he walked away without saying a word to his rescuer.

“And then he just leaves you there,” DeGeneres teased. “Just walks away.”

In addition to their invitation to appear on the show, the talk show host gifted the newlyweds a honeymoon trip to London, England as an extra reward for Clayton’s heroic actions.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Tina Yazdani