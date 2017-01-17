

CTVNews.ca Staff





A grieving mother is hoping someone will come forward with the phone she lost in Calgary, so she can recover some of the last photos she has of her son who died.

Rachel Thompson says the phone she lost at a Co-op on Sunday, contained an SD card filled with images and videos of her son, Zachary. Since he died last summer, those are some of the only photos she has of him.

"I hope that someone, whoever picked it up, turns it in," Thompson told CTV Calgary.

Thompson used Google's find-a-phone service to track her device to a townhouse complex in Calgary. However, no one came forward with the phone during a door-to-door search.

Thompson says she doesn't even care about the phone itself. She just wants the card with the photos of her son.

"All my photos are on there," she said. "All my videos of my boy, and that's all we have left."

Thompson, who says she had not backed up the photos on her phone, also thought she'd lost photos stored on her laptop that stopped working, but CTV Calgary helped her recover data from its hard drive.

With files from CTV Calgary