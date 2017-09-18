

CTVNews.ca Staff





The father of an 11 year old Manitoba girl who died Friday after being hit by a train wants to know why there aren’t better safeguards at the pedestrian crossing where she was killed.

The accident happened in Ste. Anne, southeast of Winnipeg, on Friday afternoon. Randy Brown’s 11-year-old daughter Kharma Annette Brown, headed out on her bike to go see a friend. Soon after, Brown noticed a train stopped at the tracks not far from their house and he heard ambulances nearby.

He raced over to see what was wrong.

"My heart started racing, and I was like, ‘No no no. Oh God, no no no.’ and I jumped over… and I looked down and her bicycle was there, smashed,” he told CTV Winnipeg, wiping away tears.

The Sainte Anne Police say Kharma was on her bike with one other person when the collision took place. They say a pair of earbuds was found at the scene. Brown doesn’t believe his daughter was wearing earbuds and she left her pair at home.

The single father is now grieving, but he also says he wants to see changes at the pedestrian crossing where Kharma died.

The crossing features a sidewalk fenced on both sides, as well as signs warning of a “high speed railway crossing.” But there’s no barrier to prevent pedestrians from crossing if a train is coming. Brown thinks that should change.

“If you got a place pedestrians have to cross a high-speed corridor, there should be a way they cannot get though or they go over,” he said.

The maximum train speed at the location where Kharma was hit is close to 100 km/h. CN Rail tells CTV News the crossing is compliant with all current regulations.

Transport Canada says road authorities, such as municipalities or provinces, are ultimately responsible for the maintenance of railway crossings. It says each crossing is assessed based on several factors, including traffic volume, visibility, and accident history.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau released a statement Friday offering his sympathies to the Brown family and added his ministry is committed to rail safety.

"My officials will work closely with the railway company, the municipality and all law enforcement officials in order to determine the cause of this tragic accident."

Brown and his family had moved to Ste. Anne from Kansas only one year ago to be closer to other family.

"She was really loving it here. She was so glad we moved here," her father said.

Brown said Kharma was enjoying making new friends and was the type of person who was always concerned about others.

"If you were lonely, she'd hug you and hang out with you,” he said between tears. “She was really a very special child.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth MacDonell