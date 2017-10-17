

The Canadian Press





MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- People in some communities in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan were forced from their homes Tuesday by grass fires fanned by winds that Environment Canada warned could reach up to 100 kilometres an hour.

Late in the afternoon, officials ordered an evacuation for the Saskatchewan town of Leader, which has a population of nearly 900 people.

"All residents are directed to leave town using Highway 21 south and Highway 44 east to Kindersley," said a Saskatchewan government alert.

"Residents who cannot self evacuate should go to the community hall where transportation will be available. Avoid travel in the area of the fire. Follow directions of local officials."

Provincial spokeswoman Kathy Young said the Emergency Management and Fire Safety branch was on the scene and co-ordinating the fire response and evacuation, while a rapid response team was dispatched to assist local fire departments.

Meanwhile, residents of the Sharp Hill neighbourhood in Airdrie just on the northern outskirts of Calgary and people near the town of Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass have been told to leave as a precaution.

The Airdrie evacuees were first told to go to a nearby No Frills grocery store as a gathering point, but the town later announced it had set up a reception centre for evacuees at Genesis Place, a sports complex.

The flames and smoke prompted safety officials to close Highway 3 between Coleman and the British Columbia boundary.

The hamlet of Hilda about 50 kilometres northeast of Medicine Hat was also told to prepare for possible evacuation.

RCMP shut down Highway 41 in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and people were being warned to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, an evacuation was also ordered in Burstall, Sask., which has a population of about 300, and in the southern rural municipality of Deerforks.

Environment Canada has warned the region and even southern Manitoba could see winds gusting up to 100 km/h.