

CTVNews.ca Staff





The grandmother of an 18-year-old woman whose remains were found on a rural B.C. farm is pleading for anyone who knows what may have happened to her granddaughter to come forward.

Traci Genereaux was reported missing last spring. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the human remains discovered on a sprawling 10-hectare property near Salmon Arm, B.C. belonged to the missing woman.

Genereaux’s grandmother Vickie Urich told CTV News that she’s been wracked with questions over what happened to her granddaughter, who she described as imaginative and bubbly.

“The horror thoughts that come to my mind … what could have been done to her” Urich said. “I don’t want to believe, but I have to believe, that this has happened to her.”

Urich said she was particularly close with her granddaughter, whom she often helped care for as a child. But Genereaux had a challenging adolescence and was regularly in and out of foster care. Before her death, she became involved in the sex trade and drugs.

She was last seen in Vernon, B.C., about 60 kilometres south of Salmon Arm.

At least four other women in the community have disappeared in the last 20 months. Investigators have released few details on the scope of their investigation, which is still being carried out on the farm.

Excavators and large white tents dot the property, and an underwater recovery team has conducted searches of the Salmon River, which snakes through the farm.

An autopsy was conducted on Genereaux’s remains, but investigators said the results are not being released.

Desperate for answers, Urich is begging anyone with information about Genereaux’s disappearance to reach out to authorities.

“Where she was last seen, what vehicle she got in -- anything. Please help the family,” she said.

Families of the other missing women are similarly grasping for clues. Priscilla Potts’ daughter, 27-year-old Caitlin Potts, went missing in March 2016.

While Caitlin’s disappearance hasn’t been officially linked to the investigation, her mother says she’s still worried.

“We’re still waiting for answers. I’m still sitting here wondering where she is,” she said.

The other missing women include Ashley Simpson, 27, Deanna Wertz, 46 and Nicole Bell, 31.

Police have not charged anyone in connection with the ongoing search.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, who neighbours say lived on the farm with his parents, was charged Oct. 17 after allegedly threatening a woman at gunpoint. The accuser, a sex worker, said she was on the rural road leading to the farm on Aug. 28 when the suspect brandished a gun at her, but she managed to escape.

Sagmoen, 36, has been charged with disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, uttering threats and weapons offences.

Investigators have not released a timeline of their search, but have suggested that it could last weeks.

Sagmoen will appear in court in Vernon on Nov. 23.

With a report from CTV’s B.C. Bureau Chief Melanie Nagy and The Canadian Press