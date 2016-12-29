Good Samaritan, stranded driver killed by truck on Alta. roadside
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:11PM EST
INNISFAIL, Alta. - The driver of a stranded semi-trailer truck and a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help are dead after they were struck by a second semi on a busy Alberta highway.
RCMP say a northbound truck and trailer crossed the median and ended up in the west ditch of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway in the Innisfail region early Thursday morning.
They say the driver and a motorist who had stopped to offer assistance were standing outside the rig when a southbound semi ran into debris from the first accident and ended up striking both people.
The victims, who were Calgary residents, died at the scene.
The highway's southbound lanes were closed for several hours for an investigation.
Speed, alcohol and road conditions have been ruled out as factors in the collision.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Fire crews battling fire at historic Banff hotel
- Man punches cougar in head to save dog outside Tim Hortons
- Death of star New Brunswick cyclist prompts rally for road safety changes
- Toronto cop charged after cocaine allegedly found in wallet by another officer
- Whale washes up on N.S. beach near area that's seen scores of dead fish