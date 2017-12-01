Girl, 8, dies after being hit by snowplow in Quebec City
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 4:11PM EST
Quebec City police say an eight-year-old girl has been struck and killed by a snowplow.
Police spokeswoman Cyndi Pare says the child was pronounced dead in hospital this afternoon, while the snowplow driver was also transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.
There are still few details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.
#Accident mortel survenu près du 1685 Louis XIV. Une jeune fille de 8 ans est décédée après avoir été happée par un véhicule de déneigement.— SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) December 1, 2017
