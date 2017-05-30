

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 15-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot in the stomach following an argument near a Laval, Que. transit station early Tuesday morning.

Police said the girl was waiting outside Cartier station with two friends when a conflict erupted with another group of people in the area. The girl and her friends had crossed the street to wait by another exit when the victim was struck in the stomach. A call was placed to 911 at 12:30 a.m. reporting the gunfire.

The two other girls were not able to identify the shooter. The victim, who sustained an injury to her abdomen, will meet with investigators when her health permits. She is said to be in stable condition.

Another witness who was sitting in a parked SUV waiting for her husband to arrive at the station told police she was close enough to the shooting for shell casings to strike her vehicle.

“While she was waiting, she thought she felt like people were throwing rocks on her vehicle,” Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova told CTV Montreal.

Di Genova said the vehicle has been seized by police as part of the investigation and will remain at the scene for expert analysis.

Laval police said the shooting does not appear to be gang related. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are appealing to the public for more information.

With a report from CTV Montreal's Rob Lurie