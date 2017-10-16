

The Canadian Press





BLUE HILLS, Man. - Police say a 14-year-old girl drowned on the weekend after she fell into a water holding tank on rural property in southwestern Manitoba.

RCMP from Blue Hills say they were called to a farmyard on Sunday afternoon in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead where firefighters were removing her from the tank.

They say the teen was walking in the yard when she stepped on the tank's lid, knocking it off and falling in.

There was water about six metres down at the bottom of the tank.

The girl was taken to hospital were she was pronounced dead.