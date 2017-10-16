Girl, 14, drowns in water holding tank in rural Manitoba
Police say a 14-year-old girl drowned on the weekend after she fell into a water holding tank on rural property in southwestern Manitoba.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 12:45PM EDT
BLUE HILLS, Man. - Police say a 14-year-old girl drowned on the weekend after she fell into a water holding tank on rural property in southwestern Manitoba.
RCMP from Blue Hills say they were called to a farmyard on Sunday afternoon in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead where firefighters were removing her from the tank.
They say the teen was walking in the yard when she stepped on the tank's lid, knocking it off and falling in.
There was water about six metres down at the bottom of the tank.
The girl was taken to hospital were she was pronounced dead.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- School bus driver fired after 7-year-old student struck
- Alleged victims sue man awarded millions after acquittal in B.C. sex-assault case
- Tears, sorrow as families speak of missing and murdered Indigenous women
- Ontario college strike cancels classes for about half a million students
- Calgary's Nenshi re-elected as mayor as Alberta votes in municipal elections