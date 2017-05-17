

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 10-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton, Ont. on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on a residential street in the community of Waterdown. The girl was just steps from her property when she was struck on Evans Road.

“Tragically, a 10-year-old child has died as a result of her injuries from the collision,” Hamilton Police Insp. Greg Huss told reporters at the scene.

A witness told CTV Toronto off camera that the child ran into the street before being struck by a van. Right after the collision, the girl’s family ran out of the house and paramedics arrived soon after.

The child was taken to hospital, but police later confirmed that she had died.

Hamilton police said the driver of the van is cooperating with investigators.

With a report by CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong