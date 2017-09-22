

CTVNews.ca Staff





A gumball machine at a tattoo shop in Saskatoon is offering a different kind of prize.

People getting tattooed at Ink Addiction Tattoos can choose their own design, or—for a discount and a shorter wait— let a gumball machine decide.

The machine is filled with small custom drawings that cost $100 each. The catch is, whichever design comes out of the machine is the one getting permanently inked.

Since the “Get Whatcha Get” machine went into action on Saturday, more than 30 brave souls have already tested their luck. So far, tattoos from the machine include tombstones, a castle, a naked baby riding a rocket, and a cup of noodles, to name a few.

The tattoo parlour posts pictures of the final products from the “Get Whatcha Get” machine as well as videos of their customers’ reactions to their newest tattoo choice on their Facebook page.

In one of the Facebook videos, a man buying two tattoos through the machine got a fish design and a fishing lure, coincidently.

Double header, get what you get. Crazy how well they went together! Posted by Ink Addiction Tattoos on Saturday, 16 September 2017

For the owner of Ink Addiction Tattoos, Jody Spychaj, the machine offers the shop’s artists a chance to try out some of their infrequently-used drawings.

“There’s obviously a lot stuff that we’d really like to tattoo, that we don’t always get the opportunity to tattoo, so this is really a fun way for us to get to tattoo stuff that we’ve already drawn,” he told CTV Saskatoon.

Such promotions are nothing new. A tattoo shop in Dallas began a similar offer back in August, with a catch: if you really don’t like the design, you can pay an extra $20 to try again. You can’t, however, get a refund.

In Toronto, the Okey Doke Tattoo Shop has been offering a similar deal for years.

“We’ve seen some of our friends doing this in some bigger centres like Toronto and Vancouver, so we thought we’d give it a try here,” Spychaj said.

In 2015, Scott Campbell, a tattoo artist whose work appears on numerous celebrities, offered his services for free to 23 contest winners. The catch back then: they had to stick their arm through a hole in a wall and not look at the tattoo until it was finished.

With a report from CTV Saskatoon

First one is in the books, come on down to get yours! Posted by Ink Addiction Tattoos on Saturday, 16 September 2017