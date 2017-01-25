

CTVNews.ca Staff





After 35 years of buying lottery tickets, Marc Lachance finally lived up to his name, winning $25 million in Saturday’s Lotto 649 jackpot.

In a selfless act, the Gatineau, Que. Resident decided to split his winnings with his siblings.

“Since the first time I bought the tickets, I said, ‘If I win, I will share with [my family],” he told CTV Ottawa. “When I saw I won, I said, ‘Oh my brothers and sisters will be happy.’”

The siblings range in age from 48 to 55 and live in different parts of Quebec. Marc is unemployed and lives with his elderly mother in Gatineau.

“It’s very overwhelming. We just sit and [think] no that’s not true, we didn’t win that much money,” said sister Christine Lachance.

But the Lachance family weren’t the only ones who got lucky; a couple won $1 million in the Guaranteed Prize Draw.

Stephanie Boucher Lacroix recalled finding out she and her boyfriend Louis Laroche and won.

“On Sunday morning, I asked him to look at the ticket. I hear him fall on his knees and yell, ‘We won the million dollars! We won!’” she said.

Marc Lachance winning was a one-in-14-million shot but having two winners in the same town is something remarkable.

“It’s really special,” said Loto-Quebec spokesman Patrice Lavoie. “That doesn’t happen very often so the people in Gatineau are really lucky these days.”

