

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Gatineau, Que. say a man was stabbed Thursday evening after backing away from an online purchase.

Police say the 44-year-old man met the two suspects in the Aylmer-area for an online sale, but decided against the purchase.

The two suspects then followed the man home, forced their way inside and demanded money from the man, police say.

During the altercation, officers say the man was stabbed in the arm. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.