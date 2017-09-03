

CTVNews.ca Staff





The average price of gas in Canada continues to surge in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, with no relief in sight for at least two weeks.

Gas prices are at their highest point in over two years across the country, and approaching the soaring levels they were at in the summer of 2014, according to experts at GasBuddy. The surge has been brought on by Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas late last month, snarling gas production and tying up resources in the area.

Dan McTeague of GasBuddy says it could be a while until production can be ramped up to offset shortages caused by the devastation in Texas, which has contributed to the current predicament. Prices received a bump on Aug. 25 as the storm made landfall, then surged on Aug. 28 as the storm stalled over Houston and pounded that city with rain.

McTeague says the recovery will be slow.

“We’re probably at least two weeks away from critical mass restarts of those refineries and their ability to put gasoline and diesel-inject fuel back into those major pipelines,” McTeague told CTV News Channel.

But that news is of little help to people like Cristian Caballero of Toronto, who cancelled his Labour Day Weekend plans due to the price of gas. “I wanted to go away,” he told CTV Toronto. “But I was like oh, gas prices? I’d better stay home.”

Gas prices in Toronto hit 130 cents per litre on Sunday, while the average price in Ontario was up to 127.7 cents. The average price in Quebec was also 127.7 cents per litre, although Montreal motorists faced an average price of 133.5 cents per litre.

Vancouver faced the steepest prices in the country at 140.9 cents per litre, while B.C. saw the highest average price among the provinces at 130.1 cents per litre.

Gas prices in Alberta remain relatively low, but have also surged due to the situation in Texas.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in each province and territory on Sunday was as follows:

Alberta – 106.9 cents per lite

Manitoba – 107.3

Saskatchewan – 107.8

New Brunswick – 109.7

PEI – 111.4

Northwest Territories – 115.7

Nova Scotia – 120

Newfoundland – 123.8

Ontario – 127.7

Quebec – 127.7

B.C. – 130.1

The average price of gas in major Canadian cities was as follows: