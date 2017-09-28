

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The judge in Ontario's gas-plants trial of two former top political aides has ruled that a key Crown witness cannot be considered an expert.

The judge says the former provincial police computer expert was too close to investigators.

As a result, the judge says the witness cannot be independent and impartial as legally required.

The chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty and his deputy were accused of destroying emails related to the cancellation of two gas plants before the 2011 provincial election.

David Livingston and Laura Miller have pleaded not guilty to three charges.