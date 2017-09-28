Gas-plants judge disqualifies key Crown 'expert' witness as non-independent
Laura Miller, deputy chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, arrives at court with her lawyer Scott Hutchison in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Miller and former chief of staff David Livingston face allegations they illegally destroyed documents related to a government decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of 2011 provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 11:03AM EDT
TORONTO - The judge in Ontario's gas-plants trial of two former top political aides has ruled that a key Crown witness cannot be considered an expert.
The judge says the former provincial police computer expert was too close to investigators.
As a result, the judge says the witness cannot be independent and impartial as legally required.
The chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty and his deputy were accused of destroying emails related to the cancellation of two gas plants before the 2011 provincial election.
David Livingston and Laura Miller have pleaded not guilty to three charges.
