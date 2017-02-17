Garland gets life with no chance of parole for 75 years
Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 4:09AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 4:23PM EST
CALGARY - A judge has ruled that triple murderer Douglas Garland will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Justice David Gates imposed a sentence on the 57-year-old that would prevent his seeking parole for 75 years.
Gates says Garland carried out the murders with "meticulous planning and precision."
Garland said "no" when asked if he had anything to say in court.
A jury convicted Garland of three counts of first-degree murder for the 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien.
Garland assaulted the trio in a Calgary home on June 30, 2014, transported them to his family farm north of the city, murdered and dismembered them and then burned their bodies to ash.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Bus drivers call for safety improvements outside Winnipeg city hall
- Ont. woman reports possible crime at home while watching security footage from Florida
- Sajjan says he opposes loss of tax break for soldiers in Kuwait
- Retired soldier faces sex assault charge from when he was based at CFB Shilo
- 'No options:' U.S. Somalis not surprised many refugees eyeing Canada