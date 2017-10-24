FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his government will introduce carbon pricing that helps combat climate change while respecting his province's economic realities.

He says the pricing model will minimize the impact on consumers while calling on industry to reduce emissions or pay its fair share.

Gallant says legislation on climate change and carbon pricing will be introduced in the new session of the legislature that opened today with a throne speech read by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau.

In the speech, Vienneau says the government plans to help grow the economy by further reducing the small business tax rate and launching a new strategy aimed at maintaining and growing New Brunswick's population.

The speech also says the government plans to spend more on educational infrastructure, introduce legislation to deal with the legalization of recreational marijuana, and help seniors stay in their own homes longer.

The speech makes no mention of a recent property assessment scandal, but Gallant says he's waiting for the auditor general to complete her review of the system before making any changes.