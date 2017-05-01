Funeral today for soldier killed in Alberta training exercise accident
Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario, is shown in this handout image.
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 7:19AM EDT
KITCHENER, Ont. -- A funeral service will be held today in southwestern Ontario for a soldier who died in a training exercise accident in Alberta.
Thirty-four-year-old Sergeant Robert Dynerowicz died last Tuesday after his LAV-three armoured vehicle crashed during a live-fire exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.
Dynerowicz joined the army in 2005 and was a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, a regiment based at C-F-B Petawawa in Ontario.
He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
His funeral will be held this morning in his hometown of Kitchener, Ont. (at the Henry Walser funeral home).
