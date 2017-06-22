Full list of Sears Canada stores slated to close
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:12PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 2, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Sears Canada will be closing stores in every province except Prince Edward Island, as the retailer slashes thousands of jobs amid a major restructuring effort.
Sears filed for court protection from creditors on June 22, before announcing that it will close 20 full-line locations, 15 Sears Home stores, 10 outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown locations.
The retailer announced a second round of closures on Oct. 2, involving 10 full-line stores and one Sears Home store. It also announced it will seek extended court protection from creditors until Nov. 7.
Here are the 11 new locations slated to close:
British Columbia
- Nanaimo (full line)
- Burnaby (full line)
- Kelowna (full-line)
- Kelowna (Home)
Manitoba
- Polo Park (full line)
Ontario
- Scarborough Town Centre (full line)
- Fairview Mall (full line)
- Oakville (full line)
- Hamilton (full line)
Quebec
- Fairview Pointe-Claire (full line)
Newfoundland and Labrador
- St. John’s (full line)
Here are the locations of the initial store closures:
British Columbia
- Abbotsford Retail (outlet)
- Creston (Hometown)
- Grand Forks (Hometown)
- Kamloops Aberdeen Mall (full line)
- Sechelt (Hometown)
Alberta
- Calgary (Home)
- Cold Lake (Hometown)
- Edmonton Skyview (Home)
- Fort McMurray (Hometown)
- Grande Prairie (full line)
- Leduc (Hometown)
- Lloydminster (full line)
- Medicine Hat (full line)
- Okotoks (Hometown)
- Red Deer Relocation (full line)
- Sherwood Park (Hometown)
- Spruce Grove (Hometown)
- St. Albert (Hometown)
Saskatchewan
- Melville (Hometown)
- Moose Jaw (full line)
- Prince Albert (full line)
- Regina (full line)
Manitoba
- Winnipeg Garden City (outlet)
Ontario
- Ancaster (Home)
- Brockville (full line)
- Cambridge (outlet)
- Chatham (outlet)
- Cornwall (outlet)
- Kingston (Home)
- London (Home)
- Orangeville (Hometown)
- Orillia (Home)
- Ottawa East (Home)
- Sault Ste. Marie (full line)
- Scarborough (Home)
- Sudbury (Home)
- Timmins (outlet)
- Windsor (Home)
- Woodbridge (Home)
Quebec
- Alma (full line)
- Chicoutimi (full line)
- Drummondville (full line)
- Hull (full line)
- Laval (Home)
- Montreal Place Vertu (outlet)
- Quebec City (Home)
- Rimouski (Hometown)
- Rouyn-Noranda (Hometown)
- Sorel (outlet)
- St. Bruno (Home)
- St. Eustache (outlet)
- St. Foy (Home)
- St. Georges de Beauce (full line)
New Brunswick
- Bathurst (full line)
- Saint John (full line)
Nova Scotia
- Dartmouth (full line)
- Halifax Outlet (outlet)
- Truro Mall (full line)
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Corner Brook (full line)
