Sears Canada will be closing stores in every province except Prince Edward Island, as the retailer slashes thousands of jobs amid a major restructuring effort.

Sears filed for court protection from creditors on June 22, before announcing that it will close 20 full-line locations, 15 Sears Home stores, 10 outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown locations.

The retailer announced a second round of closures on Oct. 2, involving 10 full-line stores and one Sears Home store. It also announced it will seek extended court protection from creditors until Nov. 7.

Here are the 11 new locations slated to close:

British Columbia

Nanaimo (full line)

Burnaby (full line)

Kelowna (full-line)

Kelowna (Home)

Manitoba

Polo Park (full line)

Ontario

Scarborough Town Centre (full line)

Fairview Mall (full line)

Oakville (full line)

Hamilton (full line)

Quebec

Fairview Pointe-Claire (full line)

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s (full line)

Here are the locations of the initial store closures:

British Columbia

Abbotsford Retail (outlet)

Creston (Hometown)

Grand Forks (Hometown)

Kamloops Aberdeen Mall (full line)

Sechelt (Hometown)

Alberta

Calgary (Home)

Cold Lake (Hometown)

Edmonton Skyview (Home)

Fort McMurray (Hometown)

Grande Prairie (full line)

Leduc (Hometown)

Lloydminster (full line)

Medicine Hat (full line)

Okotoks (Hometown)

Red Deer Relocation (full line)

Sherwood Park (Hometown)

Spruce Grove (Hometown)

St. Albert (Hometown)

Saskatchewan

Melville (Hometown)

Moose Jaw (full line)

Prince Albert (full line)

Regina (full line)

Manitoba

Winnipeg Garden City (outlet)

Ontario

Ancaster (Home)

Brockville (full line)

Cambridge (outlet)

Chatham (outlet)

Cornwall (outlet)

Kingston (Home)

London (Home)

Orangeville (Hometown)

Orillia (Home)

Ottawa East (Home)

Sault Ste. Marie (full line)

Scarborough (Home)

Sudbury (Home)

Timmins (outlet)

Windsor (Home)

Woodbridge (Home)

Quebec

Alma (full line)

Chicoutimi (full line)

Drummondville (full line)

Hull (full line)

Laval (Home)

Montreal Place Vertu (outlet)

Quebec City (Home)

Rimouski (Hometown)

Rouyn-Noranda (Hometown)

Sorel (outlet)

St. Bruno (Home)

St. Eustache (outlet)

St. Foy (Home)

St. Georges de Beauce (full line)

New Brunswick

Bathurst (full line)

Saint John (full line)

Nova Scotia

Dartmouth (full line)

Halifax Outlet (outlet)

Truro Mall (full line)

Newfoundland and Labrador