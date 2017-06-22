Sears Canada will be closing stores in every province except Prince Edward Island, as the retailer slashes thousands of jobs amid a major restructuring effort.

Sears filed for court protection from creditors on June 22, before announcing that it will close 20 full-line locations, 15 Sears Home stores, 10 outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown locations.

The retailer announced a second round of closures on Oct. 2, involving 10 full-line stores and one Sears Home store. It also announced it will seek extended court protection from creditors until Nov. 7.

Here are the 11 new locations slated to close:

British Columbia

  • Nanaimo (full line)
  • Burnaby (full line)
  • Kelowna (full-line)
  • Kelowna (Home)

Manitoba

  • Polo Park (full line)

Ontario

  • Scarborough Town Centre (full line)
  • Fairview Mall (full line)
  • Oakville (full line)
  • Hamilton (full line)

Quebec

  • Fairview Pointe-Claire (full line)

Newfoundland and Labrador

  • St. John’s (full line)

Here are the locations of the initial store closures:

British Columbia

  • Abbotsford Retail (outlet)
  • Creston (Hometown)
  • Grand Forks (Hometown)
  • Kamloops Aberdeen Mall (full line)
  • Sechelt (Hometown)

Alberta

  • Calgary (Home)
  • Cold Lake (Hometown)
  • Edmonton Skyview (Home)
  • Fort McMurray (Hometown)
  • Grande Prairie (full line)
  • Leduc (Hometown)
  • Lloydminster (full line)
  • Medicine Hat (full line)
  • Okotoks (Hometown)
  • Red Deer Relocation (full line)
  • Sherwood Park (Hometown)
  • Spruce Grove (Hometown)
  • St. Albert (Hometown)

Saskatchewan

  • Melville (Hometown)
  • Moose Jaw (full line)
  • Prince Albert (full line)
  • Regina (full line)

Manitoba

  • Winnipeg Garden City (outlet)

Ontario

  • Ancaster (Home)
  • Brockville (full line)
  • Cambridge (outlet)
  • Chatham (outlet)
  • Cornwall (outlet)
  • Kingston (Home)
  • London (Home)
  • Orangeville (Hometown)
  • Orillia (Home)
  • Ottawa East (Home)
  • Sault Ste. Marie (full line)
  • Scarborough (Home)
  • Sudbury (Home)
  • Timmins (outlet)
  • Windsor (Home)
  • Woodbridge (Home)

Quebec

  • Alma (full line)
  • Chicoutimi (full line)
  • Drummondville (full line)
  • Hull (full line)
  • Laval (Home)
  • Montreal Place Vertu (outlet)
  • Quebec City (Home)
  • Rimouski (Hometown)
  • Rouyn-Noranda (Hometown)
  • Sorel (outlet)
  • St. Bruno (Home)
  • St. Eustache (outlet)
  • St. Foy (Home)
  • St. Georges de Beauce (full line)

New Brunswick

  • Bathurst (full line)
  • Saint John (full line)

Nova Scotia

  • Dartmouth (full line)
  • Halifax Outlet (outlet)
  • Truro Mall (full line)

Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Corner Brook (full line)