

CTVNews.ca Staff





Parliament Hill may have been the epicentre of Canada Day festivities in our country, but parties stocked with poutine, Canadian beer and Tim Horton’s coffee were spread out across the planet on Saturday.

LONDON, U.K.

One of the largest international celebrations of Canada’s 150th birthday was held in London. Tens of thousands of people were estimated to have flocked to Trafalgar Square to play ball hockey, sport their best red-and-white swag and enjoy the sunshine.

The high turn-out meant long line-ups. A queue for a cup of Tim Horton’s coffee stretched into a three-hour wait, and a poutine stand offered a slightly less painful wait, at about one hour.

The theme of the event was “Bring a Brit,” and revellers were invited to sample a selection of Canadian beers and maple syrup.

All sales of water bottles at the event were donated to a fund in memory of Christine Archibald, a Canadian woman killed in the London Bridge attacks.

Oh Canada, and yes, that's Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney getting ready for some ball hockey. #canada150 pic.twitter.com/8sa2gyHk5p — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) July 1, 2017

For a taste of home...they've been waiting in line for THREE HOURS for Tim Hortons coffee. #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/2Ljo4ZGypL — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) July 1, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C.

South of the border, a party was held at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C.

It’s a nice day to be celebrating Canada Day in Washington! #Canada150 #CanadaDayUSA pic.twitter.com/M3wPRuHRha — Embassy of Canada US (@CanEmbUSA) July 1, 2017

The party came fully equipped with a poutine bar, allowing guests to slather their fries with plenty of gravy and cheese curds.

U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t attend the event but offered best wishes to Canadians and his “new found friend” Justin Trudeau.

Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

AUSTRALIA

Thanks to the time difference, Australia was one of the first countries in the world to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial.

They did so in style by lighting up 18 buildings across the country in red and white, including the Sydney Town Hall, Trafalgar Bridge in Perth and Brisbane’s Story Bridge.

18 structures will be illuminated in the colours of ���� on Canada Day (July 1). Post photos using #CanadaDownUnder150 https://t.co/RVmhpOYbe7 pic.twitter.com/ruiMyaNqT5 — Paul Maddison (@PaulMaddison7) June 29, 2017

Brisbane Story Bridge done up in maple leaf colours #canadadownunder150 pic.twitter.com/WMN8LUj1QB — Jennifer MacLeod (@drjnymac) July 1, 2017

BEST WISHES FROM IRELAND, BRAZIL, TANZANIA, SCOTLAND

Canada Day was on the minds of many Canadians (and admirers) living abroad.

FM @NicolaSturgeon's message to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/eDKsm5SzJW — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) July 1, 2017

Happy Canada Day from all of us on the Emerald Isle! #HappyCanadaDay #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/HrcPBOGxgO — Tourism Ireland (@GoToIrelandCA) July 1, 2017

Happy Canada Day from Canada's Embassy to Brazil ! ���� ���� #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/zgdZi1QhI7 — Alison Grant (@alisoninbrazil) July 1, 2017

Happy 150th CANADA DAY from all of us at Baker & Sons Safari Company Tanzania, East Africa! pic.twitter.com/8cNyoAPOgi — Baker & Sons Safari (@BakerSafari) July 1, 2017

CUBA

A woman celebrating Canada Day from a resort in Cuba shared a photo of celebrations taking place on the Caribbean island.