

CTVNews.ca Staff





As a massive winter storm blasted Manitoba this week, locals lived up to the “Friendly Manitoba” slogan that graces their licence plates.

After seeing an image of a trucker stranded on Highway 10, south of Brandon, Man., 18-year-old Eileen Eagle Bears hopped on her horse Tuesday morning and travelled north across ice-covered hills for four kilometres to deliver a thermos of coffee to the man.

“I just thought I should do something,” the Minto, Man. teen told CTV Winnipeg. “He was really happy to know someone came.”

The man had spent the night in his truck, which fortunately was warm, Eagle Bears said. But seeing that his supplies were running low, Eagle Bears made a second trip to the truck, this time with more coffee, hot water and a hot meal of hamburger stew and potatoes. A tow truck rescued the driver Tuesday night, Eagle Bears said.

Nearby, the small community of Alexander, Man., came together to open its doors to roughly 80 people stranded by the storm.

David Matthews of the R.M. of Whitehead Fire Department told CTV Winnipeg that most of the stranded travellers were housed in the local school’s gymnasium Tuesday night.

“They are all being catered for, with lots of food,” Matthews said. “Some are sleeping in the school gym on air beds, mattresses and cots supplied by the community. A few others are staying in people’s houses.”

The travellers, who were mostly stuck along a stretch of Highway 1, were transported to the school on snowmobiles by the local fire department and volunteers.

“The highway was the worst I’ve seen it, it was a whiteout and the winds were so strong it would blow us along the ice,” Matthews said. While the motorists were being transported, Matthews said that a flurry of phone calls and text messages were made in the community to begin preparing food.

“Everyone cooked chili, stew, pizza, bread and muffins,” Matthews said. “It was a very good atmosphere. It was very cheerful.”

Matthews also said that the travellers would be treated to a pancake breakfast Wednesday morning.

Further north, in the town of Roblin, Man., local businesses were forced to close during the intense snowstorm. But when Mitchell's Drug Store got a call Tuesday morning from a customer in need of medication, owners Whitney Mitchell and Sean Keeler started up Keeler’s snowmobile to tackle the town’s treacherous roads.

"The people that did venture out all got stuck," Mitchell told CTV Winnipeg. "It was like a ghost town."

The customer, Mitchell said, was extremely grateful for the much-needed delivery.

"It was fun," Mitchell said. "I thought it was neat."

With files from CTV Winnipeg