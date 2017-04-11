

The Canadian Press





CHATEAUGUAY, Que. -- Four people were killed and at least four others suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash early Tuesday in Chateauguay, Que.

Quebec Provincial Police say it appears one vehicle entered Highway 30 from a ramp in the wrong direction and struck an SUV heading west (near the exit for Haute-Riviere Road).

Two people in their 80s and a 15-year-old believed to be from the same family were in the wrong-way vehicle and all three were killed.

The other vehicle, believed to be from Ontario, carried five people.

One of them, a 56-year-old female passenger, died while the four others in the SUV suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on the highway immediately south of Montreal and has since reopened to traffic.