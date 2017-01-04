

The Canadian Press





UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. -- Police say a man and three females, including a 10-year-old girl, have been found shot to death in a home in rural Nova Scotia.

RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, a largely African-Nova Scotian community of about 40 people almost three hours outside Halifax.

Police say initial indications are that a 33-year-old man shot himself and that three females, aged 52, 31 and 10, also died of apparent gunshot wounds.

They say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, and two guns were found at the scene.

The RCMP would not comment on the relationships of the victims, but one relative told The Canadian Press family members were among the deceased.

Deputy warden Sheila Pelly of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough said the deaths have stunned the community.

CTV Atlantic reporter Kayla Hounsell tweeted about the identities of the dead.

CTV has learned the people found dead inside the Upper Big Tracadie residence were a husband, his wife, daughter and his mother. — Kayla Hounsell (@KHounsellCTV) January 4, 2017

