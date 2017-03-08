Four charged in death of man shot, dumped by roadside
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:37AM EST
AURORA, Ont. -- Police have charged four men with first-degree murder and are searching for a fifth man in connection with the death of a Toronto man found on the side of a road in Markham, Ont.
York police say they found Kong Wu Wang, 50, lying on the side of the road on Nov. 7 around 6 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.
They allege the five men suspected in the case were waiting for two men in a parking lot in north Toronto.
They say the accused grabbed one man and allegedly bound and forced him into a vehicle and held against his will.
Police allege the accused shot the second man and while they put him into the vehicle, the other man escaped.
Qiao Xi Zeng, 41, Xue Mao Gong, 32, Qin Long Xue, 22, all of Markham and Yong-Yout Salapseng of Toronto have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, and police have a warrant out for the same charges for Haoxing Feng, 27, of Toronto.
