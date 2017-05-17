Former treasurer of Edmonton children's charity charged with stealing $200K
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:15PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:59PM EDT
EDMONTON -- The former treasurer of an Edmonton children's non-profit society is facing charges of defrauding the group of more than $206,000.
A joint investigation between the Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission uncovered multiple fraudulent transactions withdrawn from the Children's Heart Society bank accounts.
It is alleged that the fraudulent transactions were made between 2013 and 2016.
Asa Wedman, who is 40, is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.