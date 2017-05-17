

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The former treasurer of an Edmonton children's non-profit society is facing charges of defrauding the group of more than $206,000.

A joint investigation between the Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission uncovered multiple fraudulent transactions withdrawn from the Children's Heart Society bank accounts.

It is alleged that the fraudulent transactions were made between 2013 and 2016.

Asa Wedman, who is 40, is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.