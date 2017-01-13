

CTVNews.ca Staff





New charges are being laid against Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in long-term care homes in Ontario, police said Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the new charges against Wettlaufer are four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The latest charges are related to incidents that allegedly occurred between June 2007 and August 2016, and involved people who were in her care.

Wettlaufer, 49, will appear in person in a Woodstock court Friday morning. Sources have told CTV News that OPP are not ruling out the possibility of exhuming bodies in connection with the case.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seniors at two Ontario long-term care homes: Caressant Care in Woodstock and Meadow Park in London. Police said the homicides occurred between 2007 and 2014, when patients, between the ages of 75 and 96, were allegedly administered a drug. None of the allegations have been proven in court.