Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors and attempting to murder four others, was fired from one of her retirement home jobs after a series of medication errors, court documents show.

An affidavit sworn by police in order to obtain records, revealed that Wettlaufer, 49, was terminated from Caressant Care in Woodstock, Ont., in March 2014, after it was discovered that she had administered the wrong medication on multiple occasions.

"This is another incident in a pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk," Caressant Care management wrote in a letter of dismissal, which was cited by police in the court document. "You have an extensive disciplinary record for medication-related errors which include numerous warnings as well as 1, 3 and two 5-day suspensions."

Wettlaufer faces eight charges of first-degree murder and four charges of attempted murder. Seven of the murder charges and two of the attempted murder charges stem from her time at Caressant Care.

Previously revealed court documents suggest insulin was involved in all four alleged murder attempts.

Wettlaufer is also accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Arpad Horvath, a resident at Meadow Park care centre in London, Ont. Court documents show Wettlaufer was Horvath's nurse at the time of his death, as well as on three earlier occasions when he was found with low blood-sugar levels.

"It's an unending nightmare," Arpad Horvath, Jr. told CTV Kitchener, after learning of the court revelations on Wednesday. "It gives me a better perspective, but it just gives me more pain (as well)."

Wettlaufer later went to work at Telfer Place in Paris, Ont.

According to the court document, Wettlaufer was dismissed from her job at Telfer Place in early 2016, due to her treatment of other staff.

She quit the nursing agency where she worked last August, stating in an email that she "can no longer function as a registered nurse."

Police launched an investigation into Wettlaufer's conduct after she checked herself into the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto late last year.

None of the allegations against her have been proven in court.

Wettlaufer's next appearance in court is slated for April 7.

With files from CTV Kitchener