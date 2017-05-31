Formal charges laid against Calgary teacher accused of sex assault on student
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 11:30AM EDT
CALGARY -- Formal charges have been laid against a Calgary teacher for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student more than a decade ago.
Police say Edwin Cay Arias, who is 45, is charged with sexual assault and sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority.
Arias is to appear in court June 20.
Police say an investigation began in January after a woman came forward and said she had been in a relationship with a teacher while attending a city high school between 2007 and 2009.
The woman was 16 at the time and told police encounters with the teacher happened at several homes in Calgary and at the school.
The age of consent was 14 in 2007, but police say the suspect was in a position of trust and authority when the alleged offences occurred.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer expected to plead guilty to 8 first-degree murder charges
- Former jurors who suffered PTSD call for federal government support
- Teen deaths, police probes, racism accusations: What's going on in Thunder Bay?
- Ontario ombudsman calling on township to lift trespass order against councillor
- Landmark deal in RCMP sexual-harassment class action wins court approval