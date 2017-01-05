

CTVNews.ca Staff





No money for a meal? Not to worry, say the owners of a Montreal restaurant, you will be fed.

After noticing a number of homeless people in the area asking for spare change, the owners of Marche Restaurant Ferdous in Montreal decided to start offering free food, no questions asked.

Owners Yahya Hashemi and Ala Amiry, who both immigrated to Canada, put a sign in their window months ago, saying those who can’t afford to pay for a meal are welcome at their restaurant.

Hashemi said that, in the past, customers have come in, and he’s had “no idea” that they are in need of food. “They are sort of shy,” he said.

The owners told their cook, “Listen, do not ask any questions, do not judge the people by their look. So if they ask for it, basically you give the food.’”

The restaurant makes a variety of Middle Eastern delicacies, including chicken shawarma and lentil soup. Patrons who aren’t paying are treated just like anyone else: They can choose whatever they want to eat.

Cook Abdelkader Bejaoui says it makes sense to feed those in need. The restaurant ends up throwing out leftovers at the end of the day anyway.

Still, many are surprised by the generous offer. Sean Jalbert decided to test out the restaurant after seeing the sign in the window.

In an interview with CTV Montreal, Jalbert said he walked in and asked if he could grab some food at no cost, just as the sign outside said.

“Immediately, they’re just like, ‘Yes, welcome, take a seat. What would you like to eat?’ Jalbert said.

He told them the truth, paid for his meal and thanked the owners for being so generous.

“It’s just a sandwich, right? It’s not life-changing to most people, but (for) some people, that means they’re not going to go to bed hungry,” Jalbert said.

Co-owner Amiry says he and Hashemi hope to reflect a positive image of their Muslim faith and of immigrants, “who will work hard” in Canada.

“We want to participate in this great country, to contribute to this economy and social issues.”

Amiry and Hashemi hope their good deed inspires other restaurants to start doing the same.

With a report from CTV Montreal