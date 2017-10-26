

CTVNews.ca Staff





A flying-school teacher and student died in a plane crash west of Calgary on Thursday, but there are few answers as to what may have led to the deadly accident.

Thick white smoke poured from the aircraft after it crashed in a field around 10 a.m. It had just taken off from the Springbank Airport, about one kilometre away. Aerial images of the scene show a blackened patch of grass and mechanical debris scattered across the field.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low before it suddenly struck the ground. Emergency crews quickly determined there were no survivors.

Both victims are men, but officials have not released their names.

RCMP, Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The plane, a twin engine Piper Seneca II, was registered to the Springbank Air Training College. Records show the aircraft was manufactured in 1975 and purchased this summer.

Flight school president Jayme Hepfner expressed his condolences in a statement and said he will do his best to support the investigation.

“As the shock and grief continues to set in, I want to ensure that our staff and students have the support they need to get through this tragedy,” Hepfner said. “There are many questions to be answered and I plan to take it step by step to try to provide peace to the families and the greater aviation community.”

Stuart Brideaux, a spokesman for Calgary Emergency Medical Services, said local firefighters had to quell the flames before paramedics were able to access the plane. He added that officials are still trying to work out what happened.

"It's not known what occurred prior to the incident, whether the aircraft was coming or going or what may have occurred,” Brideaux said.

With files from CTV Calgary and The Canadian Press