Flames force more evacuations in wildfire weary British Columbia
In this July 16, 2017 file photo, cars and trucks drive though the thick smoke caused by wildfires just outside of Kamloops, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 5:38AM EDT
KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- More people have been forced to flee their homes as wildfires continue to burn across British Columbia.
A rapidly-moving fire near Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to order the evacuation of 39 properties last night.
Another 58 properties were placed on evacuation alert, which means residents may need to leave at a moment's notice.
Evacuees have been told to head to Kamloops, where thousands of others have taken refugee as more than 150 fires burn across the province.
Officials with the BC Wildfire Service have warned that persistent hot, dry weather in southern parts of the province is likely to make the already nasty fire situation worse in coming weeks.
Robert Turner with Emergency Management BC says the relentless fire conditions have taken a toll on fire crews, volunteers and the approximately 19,100 people who are still displaced from their homes.
Most of the evacuees have fled to Kamloops and Prince George, and Turner says there is more support coming for the beleaguered communities.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man arrested in connection with brutal killing of 15-year-old Manitoba girl
- Visa gift card sold with missing numbers leaves Ont. couple in limbo
- Toronto Islands set to reopen after severe spring flooding
- Fisheries officials hope to examine dead right whale that washed ashore in N.L.
- Edmonton's K-Days fair closes Fire Ball ride after fatal accident in Ohio