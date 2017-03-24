Five-year-old saves self by hitting boat's kill switch after family is thrown into water
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 2:21PM EDT
VICTORIA -- A dramatic rescue in the waters of Cowichan Bay, B.C., ended a traumatic event for a family of four on Thursday night.
Capt. Dave Bowes of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says both adults and a child were thrown into the water while they were attempting to pull up a crab pot.
Bowes says a five-year-old child remained aboard the five-metre fishing boat while it turned in circles.
He says the operator of an eco-tour boat picked the trio in the water up and managed to instruct the child in the circling boat to hit the kill switch.
Bowes says none of the three who were in the water were wearing life-jackets, but no medical attendance was requested.
It's unclear what caused the three to end up in the water.
