Five injured after stabbing in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 9:58AM EST
Five people were injured, two of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the other two suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the fifth person incurred only minor injuries.
The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue just before 3 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, CP24 reports.
Details on the age and gender of the victims have yet to be released. Police have not provided any further information on potential suspects.
With files from CP24
