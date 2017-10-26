

CTVNews.ca Staff





Four Canadian police officers and a crime analyst have made the list of top 40 law enforcement professionals in the world under the age of 40.

The “top 40 under 40” honour is awarded by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), which recognizes those who “demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession.”

The Canadians who made the list are:

Const. Michael Bal, 29, with the Vancouver police youth service section. He was recognized for his work with youth and partnering with school counsellors to promote mental health initiatives. Bal has also served as a U.S. Department of State Youth Ambassador Mentor.

Kim Audette, 37, an RCMP crime analyst in Saskatchewan. She specializes in geographic profiling in criminal cases and has helped investigate more than 200 offences. Audette is currently a PhD candidate in forensic psychology.

Staff Sgt. Michael Maville, 39, of the Ontario Provincial Police. He was honoured, in part, for his work with Push for Change, a community event to raise awareness of youth homelessness.

Acting Sgt. Drew Robertson, 39, of Victoria police. He was recognized for his leadership skills and work with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Staff Sgt. Shayne Smith, 39, of the Manitoba RCMP. He was honoured for his work on domestic violence awareness, mentoring efforts and improving staff morale.

Others on the list include police officers, administrators and crime analysts from the United States, Belgium, and United Arab Emirates, among other countries.

“It is truly an honor to recognize these men and women for their service and the many accomplishments they have achieved so early in their professional careers,” IACP deputy executive director Terrence M. Cunningham said in a statement.