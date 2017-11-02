Five boys charged in attempted theft involving bear spray at Calgary-area mall
Surveillance video still of the suspect vehicle in connection with a bear spray incident at CrossIron Mills (RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 5:02PM EDT
AIRDRIE, Alta. - Police say they have charged five boys in an attempted theft in which bear spray was released at a shopping mall just outside Calgary's northern outskirts.
RCMP in Airdrie say several individuals entered the food court at CrossIron Mills shopping mall last Thursday.
Two members of the group attempted to snatch a tip jar from the counter of a business, and an employee from another shop stepped in to stop them.
A third suspect knocked that employee down and a fourth sprayed the employee and an innocent bystander with bear spray.
Police said the group fled in a car that was later determined to be stolen.
Three 13-year-olds and two 12-year-olds have been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and assault with a weapon.
Their identities are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police said six people needed to be treated for direct exposure to the bear spray and 20 others, including children, needed to be treated for exposure to the contaminated air.
