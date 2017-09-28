Fishing plan with Canada gives U.S. more cod, less haddock
The U.S. shares the total allowable catch for eastern Georges Bank cod and haddock with Canada.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 2:33PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine -- American fishermen may soon have less access to haddock and slightly more access to cod in a key fishing area, following an agreement between U.S. fishing regulators and Canada.
The U.S. shares the total allowable catch for eastern Georges Bank cod and haddock with Canada. The bank is a piece of ocean located east of New England and south of Nova Scotia.
The New England Fishery Management Council accepted a 2018 catch share plan on Wednesday. The plan reduces the U.S.'s quota for eastern Georges Bank haddock by nearly 33 million pounds (14.97 million kilograms) and increases the cod quota in the area by almost 250,000 pounds (113,399.26 kilograms).
The council says the cut in haddock quota will help improve long-term stability in the industry.
