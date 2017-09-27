

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





An Alberta woman is preparing to be the first person to represent Canada at the Miss Wheelchair World pageant in Poland.

Vahen King, 44, says it’s an unexpected honour, but she’s eager to use her international platform to inspire others to overcome obstacles.

“This is what I was born to do,” she told CTV Edmonton on Tuesday. “Not necessarily to be on the pageant stage, but to have a voice to speak into people’s brokenness and their pain.”

King became paralyzed in 1999, a few days after her now-husband proposed to her. Doctors later learned that her paralysis was caused by a condition called transverse myelitis.

“In less than 12 hours I was paralyzed from the chest down,” she said. But King says her fiancé stuck by her side, telling her: “God gave you to me and I’m not going to give you back and say you’re not good enough.”

King says she’s made it her mission to inspire others since losing the use of her legs, and she’s excited to carry on that mission at the pageant, which will crown its winner on Oct. 7.

“I’m just trying to sit back and enjoy every moment,” she said.

With files from CTV Edmonton