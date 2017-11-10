

CTVNews.ca Staff





Road closures and dozens of collisions made for a messy morning commute in the Greater Toronto Area as the region saw its first bout of wintry weather this season.

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings, snow squall watches, and special weather statements for a swath of southwestern Ontario, cautioning drivers of reduced visibility on roadways.

“These are the first significant snow squalls of the season,” the agency wrote in a snow squall warning. “Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.”

Icy roads and blowing snow led to some dangerous driving for many in the GTA. There were 63 reported collisions overnight, Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Stibbe told CP24 that the collisions happened over a 12-hour period between 5 p.m. on Thursday and 5 a.m. on Friday, and most were preventable.

“We have to adjust our driving for the winter weather and unfortunately most drivers don’t make that adjustment, and that’s where we see this collisions occur,” Stibbe said.

“The fact that we even had one collision shows that drivers are making mistakes. . . . It’s unacceptable.”

Roads were relatively clear by 7 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning. Still, he urged drivers to remain vigilant due to rapidly changing conditions.

“If you’re not paying attention you could get yourself into trouble,” Schmidt said. “The weather is supposed to improve throughout the day, but then these snow streamers can come up and pop up at any moment’s notice.”

City of Toronto collisions over night - 45 minor property damage collisions,18 personal injury collisions. Drivers please remember that when the weather changes, you must change how you are driving your vehicle as well. @TPSOperations @CP24 @680NEWS @CBCTrafficTO — Clint Stibbe (@TrafficServices) November 10, 2017