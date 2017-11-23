

CTVNews.ca Staff





Paramedics and firefighters who responded to a massive warehouse explosion in Mississauga, Ont. were among those honoured for their bravery at an awards ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday.

Eleven first-responders from across central Ontario rushed to the explosion on April 23, 2014. The blast caused a wall to collapse, trapping three firefighters underneath rubble.

Governor General Julie Payette awarded the group with Decorations of Bravery.

“Despite flying debris, heavy smoke and secondary explosions, the firefighters and paramedics combined their efforts to recover their injured colleagues, and moved them away from the intense heat and flames to safety,” a statement from Rideau Hall read.

In total, Payette presented 39 Medals of Bravery and 2 Stars of Coverage.

Among the other honourees were four Niagara Regional Police constables who stopped an armed man threatening to blow up his apartment building. The man opened fire on the officers, hitting one in the neck, but they still managed to subdue him.

