Dozens of firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out in an industrial area near Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

Vancouver Fire tweeted that multiple units were on the scene at East 3rd Avenue responding to a second-alarm fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick from Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed to CTV News Channel that the fire started at a metal manufacturing company called Metal & Wood Products, located on East 3rd Avenue between Ontario and Quebec Streets.

Fire crews responded to a call that came in around 5:30 a.m. after a fire broke out in a shed situated behind the building. A series of explosions and flashes from hydro wires and transformers blowing up followed soon after.

Gormick said firefighters have the fire “under control” after battling the flames for several hours. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, he said.

“That type of industry contributed heavily to the fuel load in the building, both with combustibles like wood but also numerous solvents, flammable liquids and compressed gases and that’s made battling this fire a real challenge for the crews here,” he said.

Video shot from a witness in a nearby building and posted to YouTube shows multiple fire units stationed around the block fighting the fire from the ground. At one point, the video shows fire crews deploying a ladder above the flames.

Vancouver Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Wilson told CTV Morning Live that a total of 31 firefighters were deployed to fight the flames.

"The fire was through the roof of the building so we set up on defensive mode on the corners of the building," he said on Wednesday.

Investigators haven’t been able to access the building yet to collect evidence to determine the cause of the fire, Gormick said.

“We’re still not inside the building, even with fire suppression crews,” he said. “We’re just waiting to put out some hot spots and ascertain the structural integrity of the building before we send people in.”

Fortunately, Gormick said there were no reported injuries and no one was in the building’s premises at the time. Peter Spotzl, the owner of the metal fabrication shop, described how he reacted when he saw the fire first hand.

“I saw flames coming out of the top of the building and my gut just dropped down to the floor," Spotzl told CTV Morning Live.

Spotzl said the building that houses Metal & Wood Products has been around since the 1930s and that he plans to rebuild after the fire. He added that his business is the last remaining fabrication shop in the area.

The company has 18 current employees, Spotzl said.

"Everyone is pretty emotional. I'm worried for my guys and what's going to happen next," he said.

A neighbouring pet kennel daycare business housing several dogs was evacuated by initial crews before anything could happen to the animals, Gormick said.

Angela Samson, the owner of Dog Taxi Daycare & Dog Hotel, said that 11 dogs were rescued. She said they were transported to a nearby veterinary hospital. Although she hasn’t been inside her business yet, Samson said she believes it wasn’t damaged by the fire.

“I'm just grateful that our place is safe and that the dogs are all safe," she said.

