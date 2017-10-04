

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Dozens of firefighters are battling a large early morning fire that broke out in an industrial area near downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire tweeted that multiple units were on the scene at East 3rd Avenue responding to a second-alarm fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick from Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed to CTV News Channel that the fire started at a metal manufacturing company located on East 3rd Avenue between Ontario and Quebec Streets. Fire crews responded to a call that came in around 5:30 a.m.

Gormick said firefighters have the fire “under control” after battling the flames for several hours. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, he said.

“That type of industry contributed heavily to the fuel load in the building, both with combustibles like wood but also numerous solvents, flammable liquids and compressed gases and that’s made battling this fire a real challenge for the crews here,” he said.

Video shot from a witness in a nearby building and posted to YouTube shows multiple fire units stationed around the block fighting the fire from the ground. At one point, the video shows fire crews deploying a ladder above the flames.

Investigators haven’t been able to access the building yet to collect evidence to determine the cause of the fire, Gormick said.

“We’re still not inside the building, even with fire suppression crews,” he said. “We’re just waiting to put out some hot spots and ascertain the structural integrity of the building before we send people in.”

Fortunately, Gormick said there were no reported injuries and no one was in the building’s premises at the time. A neighbouring pet kennel daycare business housing several dogs was evacuated by initial crews before anything could happen to the animals, Gormick said.

Units on scene Second Alarm 00blk E3rd Ave #vanworkingfire pic.twitter.com/Pw3X2QpVEi — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) October 4, 2017