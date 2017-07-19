Firearm count added to charges against Saskatchewan RCMP officer
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11:34AM EDT
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. -- A Saskatchewan RCMP officer already charged in Alberta is now facing a charge in his home province.
RCMP says Dale Malbeuf of the Morse detachment is accused of possessing a restricted firearm without a registration certificate.
Malbeuf has been suspended with pay since December when Edmonton police charged him with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.
It's alleged Malbeuf pointed a gun at a woman in an Edmonton home Dec. 13.
An RCMP code of conduct investigation was ordered at that time and continues.
Malbeuf has 12 years of service with the RCMP.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wildfire danger prompts fire bans in Alberta; air quality warnings issued
- Toronto police looking for man who allegedly left puppy in trash can
- Firearm count added to charges against Saskatchewan RCMP officer
- Human remains found: Calgary police charge man with murder in death of father
- 'Extremely vulnerable:' Report urges more support for reunified families