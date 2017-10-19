

The Canadian Press





About 150 evacuees from a southwestern Alberta mountain community that was threatened by a wildfire are being allowed to return home.

An Alberta Emergency Alert says the fire in the Crowsnest Pass region is being held and an evacuation order has been lifted.

Anyone returning to the town of Coleman must obtain a re-entry permit and information package.

Although residents are free to return, they are being asked to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to continue their work.

Highway 3, the only highway through the pass, has also been reopened, but caution is advised.

Grass fires whipped up by high winds on Tuesday threatened several southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan villages and prompted a number of evacuation orders -- all of which have been lifted.

A volunteer firefighter was killed and two men trying to protect their property were injured during firefighting efforts.