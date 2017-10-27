Final portion of Taylor Field stadium set to be demolished
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 1:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 2:04PM EDT
After 80 years, Taylor Field in Regina is set to be turned into rubble.
The west side grandstands of the stadium -- the final section still standing -- will be demolished Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. CST. The public is invited to watch in person, and the demolition will be streamed live here on CTVNews.ca
The area is being converted to a mixed-use development.
Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field served as the home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1936-2016.
The Roughriders opened the 2017 season in a new facility, also named Mosaic Stadium.
